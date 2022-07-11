Obituary: Lori A. Clifton, 63

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lori A. (Mulchahey) Clifton, 63, of East Greenwich, passed away Sunday, June 26, at Kent County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Providence to the late Arthur and Rose Marie (Albanese) Marco, Lori was the sister of the late Arthur Marco, Jr. She and her partner, David Clifton, were together for 35 years.

She worked at her father’s restaurant for 20 years, doing everything and anything from bartender, to hostess, to cook.

Besides her partner, she is survived by three children: Bonnie J. Mulchahey, Amber L. Mulchahey, and Tyler M. Clifton, and four grand-children: Haley, Keira, Autumn, and Aaron. She is also survived by her sister, Eraina (John Arruda), and her step-mother, Nancy Marco.

Lori had a creative touch. She could always be found doing some type of craft – from counted-cross stitch to diamond painting and adding her own touch to something that she bought. She also loved spoiling and playing with her two cats, Cricket and Toby.

Church service and burial dates and times will be announced at a future date.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.