Obituary: Lois Nannette Hunter, 101

Lois Nannette Hunter, 101, beloved wife of the late Douglas Powell Hunter, died peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Home, East Greenwich, on April 25. She was born in Providence and was the daughter of the late William and Caroline Littlefield.

Lois graduated from East Greenwich Academy in 1940 and attended Rhode Island State College (URI) and the University of Maine. During World War II, she was a WOW (Women’s Ordinance Worker), inspecting and certifying parachute fabric in factories across Southern New England. Following the war, Lois worked in East Greenwich at her Dad’s automobile dealership, W.C. Littlefield. She and Doug were married in 1948 and made their home in Cowesett, where she raised her children, served her church and her community, and built a loving and supportive home for her family. In 1976 she returned to the classroom where she worked for 10 years as a teacher’s aide at Scott Elementary School in Warwick.

She was the loving mother of Carol Ann Fulton (Tom) of Atlanta, Ga., Leslie H. Gunther (Tom) of North Kingstown, and William C. Hunter (Susan) of Venice, Fla.; and the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Andrew H. McGinnis (Laura), Meghan E. McDonnell (Liam), Lindsay G. Harris (Sean), Jason W. Hunter (Kelly), Sarah H. Stebbins (Brian), Shannon M. Mauro (Justin) and Gianna M. Mauro (Jason) and 10 great-grandchildren. Lois was the dear sister of Shirley Monks of East Greenwich and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ward of Barrington; she was also much loved by her nieces and nephews.

Through her parents, Lois had deep family ties to Block Island, and spent countless holidays, summers and family vacations on the island throughout her life. Block Island was truly her favorite destination in the world. She shared her deep roots and love of Block Island with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on many wonderful trips together over the years.

Lois was loved by friends and family for her sweet spirit and her sassy humor. She was a devoted wife and mother, a fabulous cook, dressmaker, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, tutor and helpmate. Lois was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church since 1958. Lois and Doug were members of the East Greenwich Yacht Club for almost 50 years and they loved sailing around Narragansett Bay and Block Island on the “Gung-Ho.” Enduring memories were made on Sunday afternoon drives, picnics at the beach, holiday celebrations and afternoon visits on the patio.

Family was always the centerpiece of her life and they were blessed with her unwavering support, unconditional love and steadfast commitment to their best interests. Whenever and wherever she was needed, she was always there. Lois and Doug were devoted partners and shared an abiding love that endured for 65 years of marriage and set a timeless example for their family.

A memorial service celebrating Lois’s life will be held on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church would be greatly appreciated.

