Obituary: Lisa B. (Hoyer) Johnson, 66

EGHS Class of ‘75 and nurse for 44 years

Lisa B. (Hoyer) Johnson, 66, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Jan. 21 after a brief illness.

Lisa was born Feb. 1, 1957, to Carl and Nancy Hoyer in Newton, Mass.

Lisa attended East Greenwich High School, Class of 1975, during which time she was a class officer and homecoming queen. She attended College at Westbrook and Salve Regina where she received her BSN. She worked as a registered nurse at Miriam Hospital and Kent Hospital which she recently retired after 44 years of service.

Lisa was married to Stanley J. Johnson from 1979-99, together they had three children; Erica, Christopher, and Andrew.

Lisa was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a proud member of St. Luke’s church for 56 years, serving across various leadership roles within the church until her passing. Additionally, she was a member of the Greenwich Bay Women’s Club, providing support to the community.

Lisa greatly enjoyed traveling; some of her favorite trips were visiting her grandchildren and going to Sweden as a teen, as she was always proud of her Swedish heritage. She had a love for the beach, finding sea glass, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by daughter Erica (Stephen) North of Herrin, Ill., son Christopher (Carolyn) Johnson of Round Rock, Texas, and son Andrew (Ashley) Johnson of Norfolk, Mass. Sister Wendy (Marc) Scharen of Bolivia, N.C. and brother Carl (Linda) Hoyer of Warwick. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Janelle and Bailey North of Herrin, Ill., and Camden, Caleb, and Claire Johnson of Round Rock, Texas; six nephews and two nieces. Lisa also leaves behind beloved “BF” Gary Videtto of Torrington, Conn. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Sherry Anderson (August 2023).

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

