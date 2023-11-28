Obituary: Linda Ann Santos, 79

Taught in EG schools for more than 30 years

Linda Ann Santos, 79, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Nov. 22. Born in Providence to Jane and Henry Kenny, she graduated from Warwick Vets High School, earned her undergraduate degree at Rhode Island College, and received her Master’s in Education from University of Rhode Island.

A longtime resident of East Greenwich, Linda worked in the EG school department for over 30 years sharing her love of reading and books as a teacher, reading specialist, and tutor. She loved Zumba, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots almost as much as finishing up summer days at Bonnet Shores with friends over wine and cheese. Linda’s cherished group of friends felt like family keeping her life busy and full but her greatest joy came with cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events and recitals. Linda will be remembered for the depth of her heart and kindness as well as her gentle yet unfiltered opinions and ever-present humor. While she will be greatly missed, we take comfort in knowing she is finally at peace.

She is survived by her two sons Jamie (Heather) and Jon (Janel) and five grandchildren, Ryan, Aidan, Pacey, Harper, and Danny. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne (Wes) Card.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date (we will update the obituary at that time). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Linda Santos to the Dementia Society of America at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate or Reach Out and Read Rhode Island www.rorri.org.

