Obituary: Linda A. Lallo, 79

Linda Ann (Riccio) Lallo, a lifelong East Greenwich resident, passed away on February 8. Born on March 30, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Raffael (Perretta) Riccio and Angelo Morris Riccio.

She is survived by her three children: Robert Lallo, Steven Lallo (Teena), and Diane (Lallo) Shea (Brian); and her grandchildren: Bennett, Matthew, Zachary, Darek, Collin, Hannah, Joseph, Daniel, and Kailey. She also leaves behind her sister, Elaine Balkcom, as well as her beloved partner of 25 years, Al Bodington.

Linda graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1961. She was a dedicated mother, raising her children in East Greenwich and attending all of their sporting events. She embraced her children’s friends and loved to serve them macaroni with her signature sauce where she had a strong hand with the crushed red pepper.

Linda had a knack for interior design and collected antiques, decorating each of her homes tastefully and in period. She had a keen sense of style, always dressing with a simple elegance, and she willingly provided fashion advice to whomever she felt needed it. She worked for many years at Dugan Jewelry on Main Street, taking pleasure in helping select the perfect peice for her customers.

Her love for dance and music started in her youth, and in their teens, Linda and her sister, Elaine, landed a spot on the American Bandstand Show in Philadelphia. The “Sisters”, as they were endearingly called, took up country line dancing in the 80s and could often be found boot-scooting boogying at the Mishnock Barn. One of Linda’s greatest joys in recent years was watching her granddaughter’s dance recitals and competitions.

Linda enjoyed traveling; visiting many ballparks for baseball games, small towns for antiquing, and looked forward to her annual gathering in NH with her children and grandchildren. A life highlight included her trip to Italy with her sister.

She will be missed by her extended family and friends, with whom she often shared the dance floor, a cup of coffee, or glass of red wine.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday February 16 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will also be in East Greenwich, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Calling hours are omitted.

In memory of Linda, and in lieu of flowers, have a toast, meet a friend, and get out your dancing shoes.

