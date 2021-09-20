Obituary: Lillian Allen, 99

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lillian L. Allen, 99, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 14. She was the loving wife of Russell G. Allen for 75 years. Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Alfred C. Munson and Hattie P. (Spink) Munson.

Mrs. Allen was employed as an office manager at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a long time member of Quidnessett Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Kenneth R. Allen and his wife, Ruth, of North Kingstown; Steven R. Allen and his wife, Shelli, of North Kingstown; Cathy L. Allen of North Kingstown; and Robert M. Allen and his wife, Kathleen, of Scottsdale, AZ. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie A. Allen & her husband, Juan Pablo, of Sudbury, MA; Lindsay A. Allen of East Greenwich, Jenny A. Allen of Wickford, Robert M. Allen of Scottsdale, AZ, and Kate E. Seip and her husband, Colin, of Tempe, AZ; and great-grandmother of Sofie A. and Lili A.Trelles.

She was the sister of the late Marcia S. Munson, C. Richard Munson, and sister-in-law of the late Shirley Munson.

Her graveside service were held Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 AM in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Quidnessett Baptist Church, 6356 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.