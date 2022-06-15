Obituary: Leslie E. Grinnell, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Leslie E. Grinnell, 79, a long-time East Greenwich resident, passed away on June 6. She was married for 43 years to the late Michael C. Grinnell, who predeceased her in 2007.

Born in Willimantic, Conn. on August 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Arnold C. Kalsh and Laura F. (Sorota) Kalsh. She grew up in Dedham, Mass., moving to East Greenwich in 1966, where she resided until her passing.

Leslie’s working career spanned a number of jobs starting with the Sears Roebuck & Co. in the late Sixties. While raising her children, she also worked for the Interstitial Cystitis Foundation. As an early adopter, she spent many years of her life in managing chat rooms that serviced those afflicted with this disease. Later in life, she was devoted to her business, Laurelwood Farms, selling cakes, breads, pastries and jams. She loved being part of the RI Farmer’s Market community, primarily selling at the Fishermen’s Wharf, Brown University, and Goddard Park markets.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. (Grinnell) Haley, and Christopher M. Grinnell, and three grandchildren: Skylar Marie, Autumn Marie, and Gannon Michael. She is also survived by her sister, Debra Irwin of Arlington, Mass.

Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the RI Community Food Bank (200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907).

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.