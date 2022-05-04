Obituary: Leo F. Smith, Jr., 88

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Leo F. Smith Jr., 88, died peacefully on May 2. He was the beloved husband of Arlene F. (Jacobs) Smith for 65 years. He was the son of the late Leo F. Smith Sr. and Mary (Hunt) Smith, born December 17, 1933.

Leo was the loving father of Linda Willse, Jennifer (Timothy) Sharkey, Melanie (Joseph Quackenbush) Smith and Leo F. Smith III and his late wife, Maureen, whom he loved dearly. He delighted in and was so very proud of his seven grandchildren: Dr. Cadence (Simon Freyaldenhoven) Willse; Nathan Willse; Jacob, Kathryn, and Joseph Sharkey; Emily Smith; and Henry Quackenbush. His great-granddaughter Claire Freyaldenhoven was a joy to him and Arlene.

Leo leaves his sisters Eileen Laughlin and Sheila Lynch and the late Mary Swanson and Patricia Nolan.

Leo was an executive in the banking business, including People’s Bank of Providence and North Conway Bank of New Hampshire. He later owned and operated Northstar Financial Services of East Greenwich.

A graduate of La Salle Academy and Providence College, with post-graduate studies in banking at Brown University, he served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Leo served on several Boards of Directors, most notably as Treasurer of the YMCA of Providence and the Brandt Point Association of Nantucket. Salve Regina’s Circle of Scholars and The Cursillo were great joys in his retirement.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 11:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name should be directed to the St. Gregory the Great Roof Fund.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.