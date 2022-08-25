Obituary: Lawson F. Salisbury, 88

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lawson F. Salisbury, 88, passed away August 23. He was the husband of the late Joan M. (Lonczak) Salisbury. Born in Warwick on January 24, 1934, he was a son of the late Frank L. and Martha J. (Maxwell) Salisbury.

He was a mechanic for the former Main St. Garage in East Greenwich, had also worked for Mack Trucks and was a former volunteer fireman for the former East Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department Station 1.

Lawson dedicated his life to the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association and was a past President for the club for over 30 years. He was the driving force behind the club’s restoration and care of their antique firetruck collection and an active part of many parades and community events over the years with the antique firetrucks.

Lawson was the Foreman of the “Volunteer Hand Tub,” competing in Muster events and social events across New England for decades and was a member of the Rhode Island Antique Fire Apparatus Society.

He is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Salisbury Desjarlais and Linda J. Wilson; seven grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Esther M. Taylor. He was the father of the late Robert F. Salisbury and the brother of the late Harold L. Salisbury (Former EGFD Deputy Chief).

A memorial service will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Club with a reception to follow.

