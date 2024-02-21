Obituary: Laura Cassidy Koehler, 65

She loved a great cocktail, traveling with her friends, and good competition

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Laura Cassidy Koehler passed away peacefully at her home in East Greenwich on Tuesday, Feb. 20, after a battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and treasured friend.

Laura was born in Waterbury, Conn., on Feb. 14, 1959, to John and Jacqueline Cassidy. Her childhood nickname, “Gee Gee,” was given to her by her five siblings. She attended High School at Taft and continued on to graduate from nursing school at the University of Vermont. She married her college sweetheart, Timothy Koehler, and they raised their family in Westborough, Mass. Her home away from home was Block Island. You could find her walking the beach with her family at low tide or tending to the gardens on Payne Road. She has passed her lifelong love of Block Island onto her children and grandchildren.

Laura’s career prioritized caring for people, first as a pediatric nurse for 20 years and then 15 years as a speech pathologist, primarily in Grafton Schools. She recently retired and moved to East Greenwich to help raise her grandchildren.

She loved a great cocktail, traveling with her friends, and good competition. Whether it was pickleball, pitch, or soccer, she played by the rules – but always to win. She was deeply admired and will be remembered for her intelligence, work ethic, athleticism and especially her strong will.

Laura is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses, Ryan Koehler (and Karyn Paradis), Courtney (and Adam Costa), and Jackson (and Kelsay Koehler); her grandchildren, Johnny and Charley; and her siblings John Cassidy II, Wendy Brokaw, Diane Cassidy, Martha Shilstone. She was predeceased recently by her brother, Michael Cassidy.

Laura often ended her day with a cold beer or cocktail. So this evening get yourself your favorite drink, and raise a toast with friends and family to a life well lived.

There will be a memorial reception held at the East Greenwich Yacht Club on Sunday, Feb. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Block Island School Special Education Department. Please send donations to the school at P.O. Box 1890, Block Island, RI 02807 (memo: “In Memory of Laura Koehler”).

