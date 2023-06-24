Obituary: Lance C. ‘Woody’ Woodward, EGPD Ret., 79 

Above: EGPD Det. Lt. Lance “Woody” Woodward, center, is congratulated by Town Council President Barbara Tufts on the occasion of his retirement in 1997, with EGPD’s Larry Campion on the left. Photo courtesy of the EGPD

Lance C. “Woody” Woodward, Ret. Det. Lt., East Greenwich Police Dept., a lifelong resident of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 20, at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta Woodward and a son of the late Clarence and Eleanor (Carpenter) Woodward. Woody was the loving boyfriend of Sandra A. Bullock.

Woody was a man who dedicated his life to serving his country and his community. He began his service in the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably. After his time in the Navy, Woody pursued a career in law enforcement, starting with the North Kingstown Police Department, where he worked for four years. However, it was his 30-year tenure with the East Greenwich Police Department that truly defined his career.

Woody was known for his unwavering integrity, his sense of humor, and his competitive spirit. He was a respected and admired member of the law enforcement community, and his dedication to his job earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community he served.

After retiring from the East Greenwich Police Department, Woody continued to serve his country by working for the Department of Homeland Security for 10 years. Despite the challenges and dangers that come with a career in law enforcement, Woody remained committed to his duty and his community.

In addition to his dedication to his country and his community, Woody was also an accomplished marksman and enjoyed smoking his corn cob pipe. His sense of humor and his competitive spirit were just a few of the many qualities that made him such a beloved and respected member of the law enforcement community. A man of great character, Woody’s life was a testament to the power of service, and his legacy as a true American will continue to inspire and influence those who follow in his footsteps.

Woody was the stepfather of Sgt. William Corson, RISP (wife, Denise) and Resc. Capt. Christopher Corson, CFD; stepgrandfather of William Corson, and Colby Corson; and brother of Marilyn Charest, and the late David Woodward. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon on Wednesday, June 28, in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. His interment with military funeral honors will be in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to either the East Greenwich Police Officers IBPO Local #472, PO Box 752, East Greenwich, RI 02818 (checks made payable to IBPO Local #472); or the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852.

You can leave an online condolence at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website HERE.

