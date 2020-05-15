Obituary: Kristin Ann (Canham) Conville, 55

Kristin Ann (Canham) Conville, 55, of Warwick, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Jean H. (Marso) Canham of Narragansett, and the late John J. Canham Sr.

Kristin was the kind of person that everyone wanted to have as a friend. She had a heart of gold, and would do anything for you. One of her greatest attributes was her wittiness and ability to make others laugh. “Scanz” as she was affectionately called, was a loyal friend to many, generous to all and mostly remembered for her charm and her sharp wit. She possessed an infectious laugh especially when telling one of her famous jokes or a funny story. Krissy, as her family called her, never turned down a competitive challenge or friendly bet.

Kristin graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1983. In 1988 she graduated from Northeastern University where she graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. After college Kristin worked for CASA. From there she worked as a Family Court investigator for the State of Rhode Island, retiring in 2015.

She resided in East Greenwich for many years with her daughters Mollie and Casey. Some of her fondest memories were made with her circle of friends at the Greenwich Club and vacationing at her family’s Cape Cod home.

But now we have to say goodbye to our daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. We stay grateful for our twin blessings Casey and Mollie, who remind us every day of their mother’s bright smile.

We pray that Kristin lets us know she is well, with the passing of a butterfly, or the sweet sound of a songbird. We look forward to the day that we can once again embrace each other; an embrace that will last forever. Godspeed Krissy, may the angels lead you into the loving arms of those who have gone before you. Be at peace, and know that we will always love and miss you.

She is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Casey and Mollie Conville of East Greenwich. She was the sister of Jay Canham of Warwick, Quinta T. Furtado of Warwick, Heidi J. Gamache of Carolina, and Geoffrey Canham of Warwick. She also leaves several nieces and nephews who she adored.

Due to current health and safety regulations, her funeral service will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a college education fund has been set up for Mollie and Casey HERE. Visit the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home HERE to leave an online condolence.

