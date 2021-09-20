Obituary: Kimberly Markarian, 61

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Kimberly A. (Chrones) Markarian, 61, entered eternal life after 37 months battling cancer. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, on March 25, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Angela and Anthony Chrones. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert A. Markarian; her two beautiful daughters, Christin and Ali; her loving and caring brother, James Chrones; sister-in-law, Cheryl; God-daughter, Jacqueline; and nephews, Nicholas, with his wife, Sara, and Kevin.

Kim had many talents especially in fashion and art. As a professional model and commentator, she did many shows for Jordan Marsh, Cherry & Webb, and the WPRO bridal fair. It was easy to notice that she was the most beautiful woman inside and out that you would ever meet. She took her talents further in 1988, as “Mrs. R.I.” and represented our state with beauty, dignity, and charm at the Mrs. America pageant in Hawaii.

Later in life, she received her degree at Rhode Island College in art education and was employed by Warwick Public Schools. She was awarded “Elementary Art Educator of the Year” in 2013 for Warwick and continued her teaching career at RISD where she taught fashion.

Her greatest challenge came on August 10, 2018, having been diagnosed with stage 4 Cancer. She met the challenge head on, and for 37 months, traveled to Sloan Memorial in NYC every two weeks for her treatment. She became the model patient and continued to guide and counsel others with similar challenges. Having faced countless obstacles and setbacks along the way, Kim always persevered. Through her faith, determination, and strength she was rightfully given the nickname “ROCKY THE FIGHTER.” She went the distance and so did her family and friends. Her support group was truly amazing; her beautiful dog, Rocky, and her Grand-dog, Ryder, brought her much joy and comfort.

Her family is forever grateful for the extraordinary care given by Dr. Nancy Kemeny and the MSK staff and are thankful for the additional time that she so rightfully deserved. Her spiritual guidance led by Der. Kapriel kept her continued faith and comfort through her “Fight.”

Her beautiful life was certainly shortened, but the indelible impressions she made on people whose lives she touched will never be forgotten. She will always be remembered for her philanthropy, kindness and illuminating presence. She will forever be our hero.

Her funeral was Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8:45 AM at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home in Warwick, and was followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence. Interment will be at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Tomorrow Fund, (Rhode Island Hospital Campus, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903) Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church (402 Broadway, Providence RI 02909), or Dr. Kemeny’s Fund for Regional Therapy Research, (300 East 66th Street, New York, New York, 10065) in her memory, would be greatly appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.