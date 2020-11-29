Obituary: Kenneth “Ken” E. Fish, Jr., 78

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Kenneth “Ken” E. Fish, Jr., 78, of East Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 24. He was the beloved husband of Trent Ferrara to whom he was devoted for 33 years. Born in the Pontiac section of Warwick, he was the son of the late Kenneth Fish, Sr. and Ruth (Barker) Fish.

Ken graduated from Trinity College and went on to work in the fashion industry achieving a position as fashion director for GQ Magazine. After several years in the fashion industry, Ken returned home, earning his Master’s degree in education and began a career with the Rhode Island Dept. of Education becoming the director of the Office of Middle and High School Reform. After 32 years with RIDE, Ken retired and moved on to become the executive director of Exchange City. He loved teaching and that passion carried him into his volunteer role with Dorcas House and their literacy program.

His strong devotion to his community also led him to become one of the co-founders of AIDS Project RI in 1985, to become a board member of Youth Pride, a board member of School One, a member of the ACLU, and most recently to become a Board Member of the Pine Glen Home Association. A lifelong fan of the PAWSOX, he could be found at every home game. He was also a huge fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots. When not watching a ball game, Ken was often on a bike ride with his friends from the Old Spokes Bike Club.

Besides his husband, Ken is survived by his brother, Larry Fish and sister-in-law Phyllis of South Kingstown; his sister-in-law Jane Fish of South Kingstown; his mother-in-law, Bessie M. Ferrara (Goluses), and brother-in-law, Peter Comella, of South Kingstown. His cousin Darlene Williamson, and her children Emily and Andrew. He will be missed immensely by Dena and Rutton Patel, and his nephew Andreas Patel. His fur buddy, Ollie, was always by his side and will miss Ken. He is predeceased by his brother Robert E. Fish. While Ken had no children of his own, he loved his many nieces and nephews, attending many of their school and athletic events. He leaves behind his nephews, Brett, Blair, and Brian Fish and nieces Julie Beebe, Lindsay Longval, Kimberly Waeger, and Rebecca Riebe and 21 great nieces and nephews.

Ken freely shared his gifts of being able to listen with patience, council with compassion and to disagree while still being kind, with his many family members and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be any services at this time. A celebration of Ken’s life will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to AIDS Project RI, P.O. Box 6688, Providence, RI 02940; American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, 220 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI 02907, will be appreciated.

