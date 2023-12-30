Obituary: Kenneth Earl Ashworth, 93

An active member of First Baptist Church of East Greenwich since 1963

Kenneth Earl Ashworth, 93, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center of Providence. Ken was born in Providence, the fourth of four sons born to Anna (Nusbaum) and Henry Ashworth. He was raised in Pawtucket in a home built by his father and uncles. He met his future wife, Bobbye Jean (Sirmon) of Pine Apple, Alabama when she moved next door. He remained devoted to Bobbye through 49 years of marriage before Bobbye passed away in January of 2000.

Ken, a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society of Secondary Schools, graduated from East Senior High School of Pawtucket in 1948. In 1950 he began a machine apprenticeship program at Brown and Sharpe Mfg. Co. and completed a machine drafting course at RI School of Design in 1951. He entered active military service in November 1951; completed service with rank of Corporal in October 1953. He returned to Brown & Sharpe Mfg. Co., after military service, earning a Journeyman’s Certificate in November 1956 after completing a 3 year apprenticeship in Drafting. Ken and Bobbye moved their family to East Greenwich in 1963 when Brown & Sharpe relocated from Providence to North Kingstown. In June of 1964 he earned a certificate of completion from the University of Rhode Island Extension in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from Brown & Sharpe after 45+ years. He continued long time friendships with several retirees from Brown & Sharpe with weekly breakfasts and monthly lunches in East Greenwich.

Ken was an active member of First Baptist Church of East Greenwich since 1963, serving on whatever committee needed him through the years. He made many lifelong friendships that he nourished through his love of travel around the United States.

Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife Bobbye and his devoted, cherished son, Donald Ashworth. He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Primm and husband Alan of Tyngsboro, MA; daughter Nina Ashworth of Johnston, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Ashworth of Glocester; grandchildren Carly Hague and husband Tom of Warwick; Stephanie Primm of Tyngsboro, Mass., and Kyle Ashworth and partner Chelsea Brown of Waltham, Mass.; “adopted” children Steve Ellison, Ellen and Tom Bruce and Beth Angell, “adopted” granddaughters Haley and Sophie Bruce.

Memorial service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ken’s name be made to the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich.



