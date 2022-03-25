Obituary: June T. Fitzpatrick, 86

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

June T. (Millen) Fitzpatrick, 86, passed away March 21, at Scalabrini Villa, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Fitzpatrick. Born in Providence, November 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William and Veronica (Messier) Millen.

June graduated from St. Xavier Academy and received her bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1973. Following her graduation, she became an elementary school teacher for the Town of North Kingstown where she retired after a 25-year career. June enjoyed entertaining family gatherings, playing bridge with her friends and occasionally venturing out to the Casino.

June is survived by her children, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Timothy Fitzpatrick, Kathryn Pensak (Fred) and Maureen Musco. She was grandmother to Brian (Sara), John (Kaylee) and Casey; great-grandmother and “Gigi” to Reagan, Reese and Leo; the sister-in law of Lynne Fitzpatrick, and the cousin of Judy Boyle and Carol Messier.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday March 29, at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church of East Greenwich. Visitation will be Monday March 28, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM in Carpenter Jencks Funeral Home in West Warwick. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery of West Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.

Top photo by Emily Finch, courtesy of Unsplash.