Obituary: June S. Cook, 77

East Greenwich Resident

June was a feisty, fun and loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, nana, great aunt and friend. She had an amazing life. Born and raised in Proctor Vermont, June also lived on Prince Edward Island, California and Vancouver. She attended the Howard School for Girls, and then went to University of Vermont. At UVM she was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and graduated with her degree in social work. As a college graduate, she married her college sweetheart, Ladd, and then pursued a career in social work. When her 3 children were born, she took a leave from work to be a full time mom, while also opening small businesses along the way, with her delish creations, the best one being the “Carrot Cakery”. As her children grew, she returned to her social work career. After leaving social work she became a real estate agent, a merchandising sales rep for Sega Games, Kodak and Lexmark and a Lexmark manager. After “retiring” from her full time work, she joined her husband Ladd to help run his business in East Greenwich. At this time, she also enjoyed making all the jewelry for her semiprecious stone business, “Attitudes”. Later, she was instrumental in helping her daughter create and get her dog daycare business in North Kingstown off the ground. She also had a fun career as an extra for Boston Casting, even appearing in a spin class with Kevin James for one of his movies. June lived a life full of fun, silliness and provided lots of laughs for all. She was always there to have some coffee, as long as it was strong, and chat for hours about anything and everything. She loved taking spin classes, swinging kettlebells, jogging for miles and practicing yoga. She was hysterically funny but she was also a true force. A force that this earth will miss dearly, but that the universe will be lucky to gain. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years Ladd; children Russell Cook, Gretchen Toorock, Ben Cook and wife Erene Cook; grandchildren Christina, Lukas and Zachary Cook; Sister Paula Parlato; niece Jill Ciambrello and Husband Tino Ciambrello, nephews Craig and Todd Parlato; great nieces Maia, Lila, and Phoebe and great nephew Dominic. She also leaves behind her adored kitty cats Ace and Dude, and much loved grand dogs Gracie and Millie.

Funeral Service Friday, March 17th at 11:00am at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Peirce St., East Greenwich. Contributions to the SPCA in June’s honor are appreciated.

