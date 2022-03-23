Obituary: Julie A. Medeiros, 53

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Julie Ann (Lepry) Medeiros, 53, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 17, 2022, at South County Hospital. Julie was born in Warwick, on July 10, 1968, to the late Louis A and Joan M. (O’Connell) Lepry.

Julie was the youngest child of Lou and Joan, adored by her sisters and brothers. Julie grew up in East Greenwich, then resided in Cumberland and later, South Kingston. She became an adult who had warmth and a zest for life that lit up any room she entered. Her presence was enormous.

Julie’s love and passion for trees and plants translated into a wonderful and productive career as a landscape artist. She was a Licensed Arborist, Certified Horticulturist and a member of the Rhode Island Tree Council. She brought care and love to each of her landscape projects. Julie generously shared her landscape knowledge and designs with family and friends.

With the help of her family, lifelong friends, compassionate nurses, and dedicated doctors, Julie faced the devastating effects of the incurable diseases that ravaged her body with courage, grace and dignity. Even in her advanced illness, Julie traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the Rare Diseases Legislative Action conference, and to San Diego for the 2017 Myositis Association Annual Patient Conference where she made many friends. The personal and spiritual growth Julie achieved under these conditions will live on as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Julie was predeceased by parents, Louis A. Lepry, Sr. and Joan M. (O’Connell) Lepry, as well as her brother, Louis A. Lepry, Jr. Julie leaves her beautiful child, Carmen M. (Medeiros) Parent, son-in-law Jaron L. Parent, and baby granddaughter, Cora Lee Parent. She also leaves her sisters and brother: Mary M. Lepry, Thomas C. Lepry, Elizabeth A. Leach, and Susan J. Lepry. Julie was able to spend precious time with her new, sweet granddaughter in the final weeks of her life. Julie also leaves behind her former in-laws, the Medeiros family of Cumberland, who provided wonderful support to Julie.

‘Aunt Julie’ leaves nieces and nephews, including Zachary, Will, Miles, Anna, Sarah, Patricia, Kate, Eva, Lauren, Julia, Andrew, Austin, and Alex.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 25, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Coventry. Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 24, from 5:00- 7:00 PM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

