Obituary: Julia Rosalie Ferruccio, 100

Julia Rosalie Ferruccio, 100, passed away on Thursday, June 24. She was the wife of the late George A. Ferruccio. Born in Fayette, MI, on April 24, 1921, she was a daughter of the late W. Richard and Jennie (Louis) Collins.

Mrs. Ferruccio had served in the WAVES during WWII. She was a communicant of Our Lady Mercy Church, had served as a Eucharistic minister and had been a past member of the former Mother’s Club there. She was also a member of the Dominican Laity, 3rd Order.

She is survived by her two children: Mark R. Ferruccio and his wife, Jan, and Jeanne E. Kidd; grandchildren: Lisa Pal, Brett Ferruccio, Brandon and Stephen Kidd, Kelly Pickell and Julia Garret; great-grandchildren: Jagir and Aarya Pal, Joshua and Stephen Gaspar, Nina and Amy Greer and Rebecca Surprenant; great-great-grandchildren: Brayden, Skylar, Malcolm, Rowan, Peyton, Christopher, Bella, Arianna and Kemyra; and siblings: James R. and Jude A. Collins, Pauline A. Cleary, Rita J. Mendez, Eleanor M. Thibault and Miriam M. Smith and the late Gerard E. Collins, Catherine M. Polka, Sr., M. Regine Collins, SSND, Teresa A. Wilson, and Bonnie Janowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 30 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the Mass will be from 9- 10:30 AM at the Hill Funeral Home, also in East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery of East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter or food bank of your choice.

