Obituary: Judith “Judy” G. Preston (Gifford), 70

Judith “Judy” G. Preston (Gifford), 70, of Cranston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James I., Jr. and June Soderberg Gifford.

A 1970 graduate of Cranston High School West and a 1974 graduate of Wheaton College, Judy pursued several careers in the insurance industry and education before becoming a pharmacy technician for CVS for over 20 years, working until her illness. She was a favorite of many customers. An avid Disney and NASCAR fan, she enjoyed many family trips to Orlando and traveling to races in Las Vegas with her nephew Andrew. During July, Judy could always be found along the shores of Sand Hill Cove beach with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Ronald J. Preston and his wife Kerri of Warwick, Ashley E. Preston of Merrimack, NH, and Matthew W. Preston of Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Amanda June, Kayla Elizabeth, and Cole Alexander; a sister, Jane G. Treat and her husband Taylor of Tampa, Fla.; her nephew Andrew Treat and niece Dana Venereo; niece Christine DiGiovanni, and nephew Daniel Preston; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nephews and nieces. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. A graveside service and burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 30. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospitals, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL, 32886 or Save the Bay, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905 would be appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.