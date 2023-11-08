Obituary: Judith C. McLaren, R.N., 71

Judith C. McLaren, RN, 71, a devoted sister, aunt, and great aunt peacefully departed this world on November 5, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice and Palliative Care Center.

Born on February 14, 1952, in Providence, Judy was the daughter of the late Charles L., Sr. and Helen (Mulchahey) McLaren. Growing up in a close-knit family, she is survived by three sisters, Mary Quadrini of North Kingstown, Anne Gormly of Tampa, Florida, and Kate O’Riordan of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and one brother, Peter of North Kingstown. She was predeceased by her brother Charles L. Jr of North Kingstown. Raised in Warwick and North Kingstown, Judy was a 1970 graduate of North Kingstown High School and attended Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing where she was the last class president for the school. She also received a Bachelor of Science from Roger Williams University.

Judy’s passion was her profession. She always proudly signed “RN” after her name and served as a registered nurse for over 50 years. She worked at Rhode Island Hospital for over 21 years and continued her work at various medical facilities until her passing. She intertwined her professional skill set as a nurse with an uncanny sense of humor that delighted her patients and her colleagues alike, continuing the legacy of her senior class superlative of Most Fun Loving. As a family we were constantly entertained by her antics and especially so on Halloween where she never failed to “costume up” and, of course, she would never hesitate to wear her costume while on duty to the delight of those in her care. Judy was also proud of her Irish heritage and loved all things Irish, visiting Ireland several times and enjoying the culture. She never failed to regale her family with good “craic” during our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Despite her Irish heritage she was the dog mother to several Scottish terriers over the years who she spoiled with reckless abandon.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Nov.12, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with a Memorial Celebration to follow from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich, Rhode Island (www.hillfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers and with grateful hearts, the family kindly requests donations be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 (www.hopehealthco.org) in Judy’s memory.

Judith Christine McLaren will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May her wit and laughter ring true in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, nurse Judy.

