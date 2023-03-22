Obituary: Judith A. Rocchio, 85

Judith A. Rocchio, 85, passed away in her home surrounded by her children on March 19. A wonderful wife and mother who will be greatly missed. Judy was a retired real estate agent who enjoyed bowling, singing, dancing, bird watching and playing cards. Some of her favorite memories were summers at Spring Lake Beach with family and friends.

Born in Providence and a resident of North Kingstown since 1968, Judy was predeceased by her beloved husband Julio E. “Chuck” Rocchio, her father William Jukes Sr. and her mother Irene (Jukes) Mystrelis and her husband Peter. Judy is survived by her brother William Jukes Jr. of Texas; her children, Lori Rocchio of North Kingstown, Julie and Mike Dunn of Virginia; Stephen and Michelle Rocchio of Warwick; Susan Rocchio of East Greenwich; and Sherri and Don Dunwoody of East Greenwich. She was the loving grandmother of Sarah, Leah, Steven, Jimmy, Patrick, Andrew, Paul, Cael, Helena and great-grandmother of Mason and Alexandra. Judy also leaves many adored “out-laws,” in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be Friday, March 24, from 11 to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, N.K. Funeral procession to Elm Grove Cemetery immediately following the service.