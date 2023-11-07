Obituary: ​​Judith A. Hodgkinson, 73

Worked at Narragansett Electric for 38 years

​​Judith A. Hodgkinson, 73, passed away Nov. 5. She was the wife of the late Earl Hodgkinson. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Antone J. and Mary E. (Crandall) Correira.

Mrs. Hodgkinson had worked for Narragansett Electric for 38 years. She loved to travel and had great affection for all her furry little friends. She had an infectious personality; always wearing a smile and making others laugh.

The family wishes to thank their dear family friend Dr. Hubby Brennan, the team at Atria Harborhill, Hope Hospice and her circle of beloved friends.

She is survived by her three brothers: Stephen Correira and his wife Donna, David Correira, and Andrew Correira and his wife Bonnie; nieces and nephews Susan, Renee, Danielle, Matthew and Antone, and great nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be private.

