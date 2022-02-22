Obituary: Josephine Ricci, 75

Photo by Gemma Evans, courtesy of Unsplash.

Josephine Ricci passed away on February 18. For almost the last four years, she gave pancreatic cancer a run for its money, gracefully living, loving and making memories with her family and friends.

She was known endearingly as “Momma.” Always willing to play board games, cook, bake, sew and do arts and crafts just to spend time with her grandchildren. In fact, she would do anything to be with her family, which explains how she found herself climbing Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica, even though she was afraid of heights, or keeping the kids up late when they were young making ice cream waffles just to watch them smile.

It was her selfless, loving nature which permeated the motley crew she presided over that will be missed the most.

An example of elegance, she was a loving wife, loving mom, loving grandmother, a wonderful and amazing woman. Naturally artistic, she had an eye for style and design. A talent that could be seen and appreciated in her home and later the homes of her grown children, who requested she make them her beautiful homemade draperies and paintings.

She was born many moons ago in Staten Island on December 5, 1947, to parents Vincent and Ann Sacco. And she is now survived by her devoted husband, Rich Ricci; her children, Rich and Bonnie Ricci, Mike and Michelle Sullivan and Christian and Lydia Smith; her grandchildren, Michael, Jake, Billy and Luke Sullivan, and Tyler and Joey Smith; her siblings, Tony and Lydia Madalone, Vinny and Joanne Sacco and Mike and Beverly Newbrough, as well as her nieces, nephews and countless loving friends.

Her funeral will be in East Greenwich on Thursday, February 24, beginning at 10:00 AM at the Hill Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery of Exeter. Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 23, from 5:00- 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to Dr. Wolpin’s Research Fund.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.