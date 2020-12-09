Obituary: Joseph R. Battey (Bob), 77

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joseph R. Battey (Bob), 77, of East Greenwich, passed away Monday at Newport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Janice Battey (Washburn) for 30 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph Robert Battey and the late Helen Battey (Fogarty). He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and University of Rhode Island. Bob was employed by Northeast Revaluation for the last 10 years, most recently working for the City of Central Falls. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Crestwood Country Club.

Bob was an active member in the East Greenwich Lions Club. He became a member of the club in 1977. In his 43 years of service, he held virtually every office position within the club and served as the representative to the Rhode Island Lions Children with Cancer Fund and the Sight Foundation. Bob organized a yearly golf tournament for over 25 years that donated to the various Lions Charities. Bob’s work was so appreciated by the East Greenwich Lions Club that this past November, the club voted him to be awarded the Melvin Jones Award winner. This is the highest award given to any Lion. Lion Bob will be greatly missed for his wisdom, wit, friendship and dedication to the East Greenwich Lions and to the community that he served.

He was a devoted “dad” to his 4 children, Thomas Barron and his wife, Patricia of Uxbridge, Mass.; Sean Barron and his wife Tracy, of East Greenwich; Kevin Barron of East Greenwich; and Rebecca Barron Bass of Oldsmar, Fla. He was a beloved grandfather – “Pops” – to Jessica Beattie (David), Michelle Barron Fernandez (Hank), Taylor Barron, Nicole Bass, Dylan Barron, Madelyn Barron, Jake Barron and Cole Barron. Beloved great grandfather to Melody Barron, Caleb Beattie, Riley Beattie, Henry Fernandez and Thomas Fernandez. Dear brother to Thomas Battey, (Kate) Mark Battey (MaryEllen) and Joan Ainscough (Harold). He was also loved by and loved dearly many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private. There will be a Mass to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rhode Island Lions Sight Foundation, c/o Lisa M. Bartoshevich, 68 Pinoak Drive, Exeter, R.I. 02882.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.