Obituary: Joseph N. Cormier, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joseph N. Cormier, 94, passed away on April 6. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, L. Marion (Toto) Cormier. Born in Lynn, MA on August 8, 1927, Joseph was a son of the late Edmond and Mary (Melino) Cormier.

He was a WWII and Korean War veteran as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Debbie Zwolinski and her husband, David; two grandchildren: Nicholas Zwolinski and his wife, Jeralyn, and Danielle Brown, and her husband, Joshua, as well as his four great-grandchildren: Chase, Owen, Isabella and A.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 12, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be private. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 11, from 4-6:00 PM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Seabees Museum and Memorial Park in North Kingstown.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.

Top photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.