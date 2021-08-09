Obituary: Joseph Manion, 96

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joseph Michael Manion, 96, of East Greenwich, formerly of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Matthew J. and Margaret L. (Daly) Manion. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Margaret (Mahony) Manion.

Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went on to spend his working career as a Lineman for New England Telephone for thirty-seven years until his retirement and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in West Warwick. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers and the American Legion Post in Melbourne, FL.

He is survived by his beloved children, Michael J. Manion of New Rochelle, NY, Matthew J. Manion of Cranston, Ann M. Costa of Westerly, Jean M. Smith of West Kingston, and Eileen J. Manion of Westerly; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He was the father of the late Edward J. Manion, CPT U.S.A., and brother of the late James W. Manion, John Manion, Thomas Manion, Matthew Manion, and Vera Coogan.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 10, at 9 AM from The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home in Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church in West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, from 4 PM-6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St, West Warwick, RI 02893, are greatly appreciated.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.