Obituary: Joseph M. Mirandou, 57

Joseph M. Mirandou, 57, of Moosup, Conn. and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on May 27. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Jeanne G. (Paquin) Mirandou and their loving daughter, Ashley Jeanne Mirandou. Born in Warwick on July 24, 1964, he was a son of the late John R. and Marguerite (Fournier) Mirandou.

Joe had been a maintenance technician and machinist at several locations including Stanley Bostitch, Amgen, and most recently, Hawkins Machine Co. His mechanical talents revolved around equipment repair and maintenance, and in creating new and innovative inventions. His talents were so diversified that he could make something out of nothing.

Joe’s wife, daughter, and family were his whole world. There was no sacrifice he wouldn’t make for them, and he never failed to extend a helping hand to those who were most in need of his talents, advice, or compassionate care — he just couldn’t say no to anyone.

Besides his wife and daughter, he is survived by his sisters: Annette Lawrence, Jaqueline Wesson, Mary Rego, Michelle Kettner, and Suzanne Wilson; brothers: Raymond, Matthew, and Michael Mirandou; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be in EG’s Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Friars of The Immaculate, 199 Colonel Brown Road, Griswold, Conn. 06351.

