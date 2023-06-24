Obituary: Joseph (Joe) Emile Zola, 89

Joseph (Joe) Emile Zola, aged 89, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on June 21,, surrounded by his loving family. He joins his beloved late wife of 67 years, Joan, and his eldest daughter, Cheryl. He is survived by his children, Annette, Norman, John, and Michael, their spouses and partners, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A devoted family man, Joe found joy in the presence of his loved ones. His unconditional patience, and unwavering support and guidance in union with his wife Joan, formed the foundation upon which his family thrived.

Joe’s deep faith illuminated his life, starting when he was a young man. With an inherent passion for community, he committed himself to many social activities, including singing with his college glee club, and joining his local church choir, where he met Joan. In college, he was a member of the track and field team, and in his later years, ran several marathons. He was dedicated to supporting his growing family as a regional sales director, and later in building a sales training company, prior to retiring.

Known for his spontaneous bouts of singing and outrageously corny sense of humor (his “Dad/Grandpa jokes,” as his family called them), Joe had a gift for bringing joy to others. He believed in the power of patience, love, forgiveness, and laughter, brightening the darkest of days for those around him.

Beyond his role as a beloved dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother and brother in law, Joe was a trusted friend and mentor. Though we feel the void left by Joe’s passing, his legacy reminds us to embrace faith and family. His spirit lives on in the laughter of his children and grandchildren, and the love that binds us together. Rest in peace, Joe. You will be deeply missed, yet your light will forever guide us.

Family and friends are invited to join the family to reminisce, grieve and support each other on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., E.G. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Donations in memory of Joe can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church.

