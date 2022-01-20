Obituary: Joseph Glod, 97

Photo by Aaron Burden, courtesy of Unsplash.

Joseph “Joe” Glod, age 97, of Plymouth, MA, died peacefully on January 11. He was the loving husband of the late Anastasia (Coutris) Glod, who passed in 2017, after 62 years of marriage. Born in Manchester, NH, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Bachta) Glod.

Joe was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, who proudly served his country. His dear friends and neighbors, Tom and Eileen Walsh, along with community members from Powerhouse Gym honored Joe at his 95th surprise birthday party with long overdue medals and honors for his service to his country. His community didn’t stop there, he was further honored during the 2019 Town of Plymouth, MA, Memorial Day Parade.

Joe was happiest with his beloved Ann at his side, in their beautiful home they built together on the lake. He enjoyed rising early to tend to his wood stove that provided warmth and comfort as he and Ann soaked in the beauty that surrounded them. Joe also enjoyed building, tinkering, gardening and dancing, but it was time with his friends and family that he treasured most.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Joanne Gilden and her partner, Len Radtke, of Warwick, and his son, Douglas Glod and his wife, Paula, of East Greenwich; six grandchildren, Evan Gilden and his wife Andrea, Rachel Gilden, Brian Glod, Andrew Glod and his wife Megan, Ellen Glod, and Noah Douglas Glod; three great-grandchildren, Violet Anastasia Gilden, Oliver Arthur Gilden, and Christopher Andrew Glod. Joe was the brother of the late Stefania (Glod) Magdziasz, Ann (Glod) Carter and her husband Russell, Stanley Glod and his wife Amelia, Edward Glod and his wife Minnie, Helen (Glod) Borowski and her husband Walter, Stella (Glod) Leczynski and her husband Walter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His family will never forget his dear friends Tom and Eileen Walsh, who kept him safe and close to their hearts.

A graveside committal service will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 11:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

