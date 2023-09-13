Obituary: Joseph G. Chisholm, 92

Earned a Purple Heart for his service during the Korean War

Joseph G. Chisholm, born in New Bedford, Mass., on August 4, 1931. He was the son of Dan and Rose Fitzpatrick Chisholm. He was the husband of Carol Jane Chisholm and the father JoAnn Carol Chisholm Dueno and the late Thomas Joseph Chisholm.

Joseph was a talented athlete participating in baseball, hockey and track in high school. After he graduated from East Providence High School, Joseph was invited to the Yankee summer camp, which began his lifelong die-hard loyalty to the Yankee baseball team.

Joseph was a war veteran enlisting in the United States Marine Corp in 1949. He deployed into the Korean War in 1950 at the young age of 18. Joseph was wounded at the Incheon landing, earning a Purple Heart.

Joe willingly went back to join his battalion at the Chosin Reservoir, sealing his fate to being named one of the “Chosen Few “who survived the horrendous attack. Something he never spoke about.

He also served a year in Vietnam in 1965 and then was stationed in Hawaii with his family for six years.

During his military career, Joseph was stationed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island, New York and Hawaii, from where he retired on Sept. 30, 1971.

Recently, he fought the toughest battle of his life and on Saturday morning he was forced to concede. He was home, where he wanted to be. It is truly a blessing that he’s no longer suffering, Joseph loved people, animals and nature. Everyone who met him, loved him.

He was married to the Love of his Life Carol Leddy Chisholm for 68 years.

Joseph was one of the most incredible human beings on this earth. His integrity was second to none. He was kind, loyal, loving, funny, brave and the anchor of our family.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, followed by military honors. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to www.heartsforanimals.org

