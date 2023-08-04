Obituary: John Richard Lutfy, 86

Co-founder and president of Eastern Graphics, Inc.

John Richard Lutfy, 86, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on July 30, at his home. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Known to his family and friends as Richard, he was known for his kind and thoughtful nature, as well as his calm and modest demeanor. He was an amazing listener who possessed great wisdom and intelligence. Richard was successful in his career; he was the co-founder and president of Eastern Graphics, Inc., providing prepress printing services for large department stores and newspapers for 45 years.

Born on June 10, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Richard attended Brooklyn Tech for high school and later pursued higher education at Columbia University. He served in the Army Reserves for seven years, reaching the rank of sergeant. Although he was not considered a veteran, Richard’s dedication to his service was commendable.

Richard loved the world and the life he created for himself. He happily reflected on his youth, playing stickball in the street of Brooklyn, shooting pool, enjoying cars. He brought that joy forward, sharing his passions of baseball, cars and games with his family.

In his free time, Richard enjoyed swimming, playing cards, reading and playing tennis. With Rose, his wife of nearly 60 years, he regularly traveled, sometimes with family and friends. Puerto Rico was a favorite location where they wintered for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, where he found spiritual guidance and support. Richard had a passion for gardening and found solace in nurturing plants, enjoying his time alone as much as the time he spent with friends and family. He loved his lunch and golf times with friends, with whom he was extraordinarily tight. When given the chance, he was quick to get out onto the dance floor. You could never say a conversation with him was not interesting; his dry sense of humor was cunning. These attributes, along with his cigar in hand, made him an amazing character, but more importantly, an amazing man.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Rosarii Naughton Lutfy, his daughter Valerie Lutfy Marr, his son John Lutfy, his grandchildren Sarah (Sandra) Turner, Caitlin (Robert) Mitchell, Julia Marr, Ava Lutfy, and Audrey Lutfy, as well as his daughter-in-law Heather Lutfy and son-in-law Vinesh Patel. He was preceded in death by his father, John Lutfy, his mother, Helen Lutfy, and his brother Ronald Lutfy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd St, East Greenwich, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care through their website HERE.

John Richard Lutfy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will be cherished, and his legacy of kindness and wisdom will live on.

