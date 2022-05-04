Obituary: John M. DeGiulio, Sr., 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

John M. DeGiulio, Sr., 92, founder of DeGiulio Insurance, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27.

John married the love of his life, Lillian E. (Connelly) DeGiulio, on November 11, 1957. Their courtship began at the William Hall Library in the Edgewood section of Cranston, where their love blossomed for seventy years. A common thread throughout their love story was that John and Lillian shared a passion for music, world travel and most of all, spending time with their family.

Born in the Federal Hill section of Providence on March 8, 1930, John was a son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Magnatta) DeGiulio, and took great pride in his Italian heritage. As a young boy working in the family business, Joe’s Acorn Market, John learned the value of hard work.

John graduated from LaSalle Academy and Providence College. Upon his graduation, he went on to serve his country honorably in the Korean Conflict. John served in the U.S. Army Infantry and Signal Corps. He returned home from active duty to begin teaching in the Providence School System. While teaching, John was introduced to the insurance business. In this capacity, financial services became his life’s work. During his professional career, John established and owned DeGiulio Insurance where he achieved Presidents Awards for the highest sales. He also served as President of the Insurance Pay Plan Finance Corp., as well as Executive VP of Tipco Finance Corporation with offices in RI and MA. He also owned and operated the former Lakewood Travel Agency and had been President of the former Michael John Realty Corporation.

John’s community interests included being an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church Holy Name Society and had served many years as head usher. He held memberships and supported the American Legion and Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. John and his family have fond memories of spending time on the bay and held memberships at the East Greenwich Yacht Club, Potowomut Country Club, and The Greenwich Club.

John is survived by his son, Michael J. DeGiulio of Narragansett, his daughter-in-law, Jane (Cardillo) DeGiulio of Narragansett, his brother, Gerald DeGiulio of Florida, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian E. (Connelly) DeGiulio; sons Sgt. John M. DeGiulio, Jr., U.S. Army, and Gerald T. DeGiulio, Sr., and brother Joseph V. DeGiulio.

A funeral will take place Saturday, May 7 at 8:30 AM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 6, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Wounded Warriors.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.