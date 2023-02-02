Obituary: John (Jack) R. Peters, 80

Former Teacher’s Aide at Eldredge

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John (Jack) R. Peters of East Greenwich on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Jack was born in Freeport, Ill., on Aug. 25, 1942, son of Melvin and Esther (Althoff) Peters. He was the brother of the late Jerold Peters.

Jack graduated from Freeport High School and the University of Rhode Island. He forever remained a “Freeport Pretzels” and “Mrs. Mike’s Potato Chip” fan.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain as a member of Helicopter Squadron 5 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Jack was employed at The Foxboro Company for 30 years, retiring as Director of Project Engineering. He began his second and much-loved career as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional in the East Greenwich School System, retiring in 2014.

During his children’s elementary school years, Jack served in the Town of Lincoln as a soccer and little league baseball coach, later becoming president of Lincoln Little League. In his earlier years, he loved making craftsman furniture, creating several beautiful pieces still enjoyed by his family.

Jack was the beloved husband of Claudette (Gagnon) Peters and the late Pamela (Gardner) Peters. He is survived by his beloved three children, Kimberly (Glenn); Russell (Erica) and Alicia; six grandchildren, Sarah, Alex (Katie), Pamela, Benjamin, Paige and Jack; and one great grandchild, Bently. Jack also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Vivian Gagnon; sisters-in-law, Judi Peters and Collette Gagnon, brother-in-law, Theodore (Ted) Gagnon, and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His funeral and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice in Jack’s memory or just take a moment to make someone laugh. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

