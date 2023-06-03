Obituary: John “Jack” L. DeAlmo, 73

John “Jack” L. DeAlmo, 73, of East Greenwich, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 31. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Debra S. (Feldman) DeAlmo.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Irene D. (Cramer) DeAlmo.

Jack was a graduate of Cranston West High School Class of 1968 and a graduate of Roger Williams University Class of 1974, where he was later awarded “Distinguished Alumni of the Year.” He worked for the CVS Corporation for over 30 years, retiring as vice president in 2007. Jack enjoyed golfing, but most of all, he enjoyed taking care of everyone around him!

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sidney DiComo and her husband Andrew of New York, N.Y.; two brothers, Thomas DeAlmo and his wife Gail of Coventry and James DeAlmo and his wife Debra of South Kingstown; sister-in-law Amy Rotondi and her husband Richard; brother-in-law Fred Feldman and his wife Marjorie; several nieces and nephews and his late brother’s partner, Mona Banigan of Cranston. He was the brother of the late Katherine Fontes and Robert DeAlmo.

Jack was a loving, devoted, and generous husband, father, brother, and uncle. His family was always first in his life with golf being a close second! He will be missed by everyone who loved him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, West Kingston. Flowers kindly omitted.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

