Obituary: John “Jack” Carberry, 85

John “Jack” D. Carberry, 85, peacefully passed away and was received into Heaven on February 9, after a brief illness.

He was born in 1936, and raised in Fox Point (God’s little acre) to Raymund and Mary (Culinane) Carberry. Jack attended the Cleary School and graduated from Saint Raphael Academy in 1956, where he lettered in ice hockey. He attended Providence College.

Jack was employed by the various iterations of the “New England Telephone Co.” as a lineman and an IBEW member for over 40 years before retirement. He also proudly served in the RI Air National Guard, retiring as a Technical Sargent in 1986. Jack was a devout Catholic and an avid golfer. He was civically involved in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight), the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Association.

Jack leaves behind his wife, Norma (Lee), of Westerly; sons, Sean Carberry of Coventry and Terrance Carberry and his wife, Kate, of Warwick. He leaves behind his sister, Peggy, and her husband, Dave Cardillo, of Delaware. He is predeceased by his brother, Ray and sister, Jane. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Jack is survived by his beloved grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicole, Daniel, Sara, Shane and Thomas. He also leaves a great grandson, Max. Jack was the stepfather to James, Ginny, Mary Anne, Steven, and Adriana Lee as well as their children: Courtney, Anthony, Sabrina and Alex. Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years, Dolores (Galvin) as well as his youngest son, Brian Carberry.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Gregory the Great Church in Warwick on Saturday, February 19, at 10:00 AM. Visiting hours are respectful omitted. Burial will be private. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home in Westerly.

