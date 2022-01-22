Obituary: John J. Carne, 66

Photo by Hailey Wagner, courtesy of Unsplash.

John J. Carne, 66, passed away Saturday, January 15. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Borys) Carne for 35 years; loving father of cherished sons Daniel Edward and Michael Artur Carne; son of the late Dr. E. Bryan Carne and Joan M. (Ferry) Carne; brother of Margaret M. Feiser (John), Michael J. (Roxanne) and Kevin J. (Lisa) Carne.

He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, sisters and brother in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loved friends from the multiple places he has called home throughout his life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Please continue to monitor the funeral home for updates for John’s services or to post messages of condolences HERE.