Obituary: John G. Bradley, III, 65

John Bradley, 65, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on February 28, with his family and friends by his side after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born on July 29, 1956 in Key West, FL to John G. Bradley, Jr. and the late Mary Jeanne Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cullen) Bradley and the light of his life, his daughter Amelia, along with her fiancé, Paul Trask, III.

John is a graduate of East Greenwich High and obtained numerous certifications and licenses through continuing education at the University of Rhode Island. A licensed horticulturist, John was caretaker of William Greene Farm in Warwick, and employed at the Misquamicut Club in Westerly. He also generously helped many friends and families landscape their homes and select appropriate plantings.

John’s passion was helping others and being involved in the communities where he lived. He served for over 40 years as East Greenwich Troop 2 Assistant Scout Master and was instrumental in starting up the Venture Crew for older scouts. He touched the lives of many area scouts helping them to grow and continued those special relationships beyond the scouting years. He left his mark with many service projects and mentored many scouts as they earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He also served on the East Greenwich Recreation Commission.

John was the president of historic Border’s Farm Preservation in Foster. He worked to preserve the history and importance of this working farm for generations to come. John served on the Exeter Land Trust ensuring rural lands remained open for all to use. He was on the board of the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association for many years, helping to promote the industry and educate young professionals.

An avid hiker and outdoorsman, John enjoyed taking family and friends on treks throughout the state and in New England sharing his knowledge of plant life and back road destinations to all who would come. He cherished all animals in particular the many Springer Spaniels he raised and adopted over the years, his backyard chickens, geese, turkeys, and ducks, as well as his daughter’s beloved horse, Alex.

John will be remembered for sharing his talents and knowledge and providing advice, guidance, and love to all.

He leaves behind eight siblings: Teresa, Suzanne Couhie, Laura Small (Brian), Michelle Mazurk (Paul), James (Kari), Kathleen Tordoff (David), Michael (Mary) and David (Cecilia) and 31 nieces and nephews and their children. John was preceded in death by his nephew, Ryan Bradley, and brother-in-law, Michael Couhie.

The family would like to thank the unsung heroes of the medical field from the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Kent Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and the South County Cancer Center for providing exceptional hospice and quality of life care for John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in East Greenwich. Calling hours have been respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the East Greenwich Boys’ Home Association (c/o Claudia Smith, 380 Moosehorn Road, East Greenwich, RI 02818) or Border’s Farm Preservation (31 North Rd, Foster, RI 02825).

