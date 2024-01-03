Obituary: John E. Bradshaw III, 79

Jack’s love for the sea was not just a pastime but a reflection of his soul

John E. Bradshaw III, age 79, passed away on Dec. 28. Born in Providence, and a lifelong resident of East Greenwich, he was the son of John E. Bradshaw Jr. and Lois (Evans) Bradshaw. He is survived by his six children and their families and brothers Gordon and Robert Bradshaw and their families.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John “Jack” Bradshaw, a cherished patriarch, devoted husband, loving father, and adored grandfather. “Gramp” Jack’s remarkable life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his family, his country, and his passions.

Born into a world of promise and opportunity, Jack embraced life with vigor and kindness. He was a proud graduate of Wentworth College, where he cultivated a foundation of knowledge and character that would guide him throughout his life. His dedication to service shone brightly during his honorable tenure in the Coast Guard, a period that instilled in him a deep sense of patriotism and duty.

Jack’s love for the sea was not just a pastime but a reflection of his soul. An avid sailor, he found peace and joy upon the waters, navigating through life’s challenges with the same calm and skill as he did through the waves.

A man of integrity and strength, Jack was a respected member of the Freemasons, where he formed bonds of brotherhood and service. He enjoyed and held dear to his heart being a member of numerous hot rod clubs, sportsmen’s clubs (never missed a game dinner), the Shriners, every hobby shop he could find, and of course the Greenwood Fire Museum.

His professional life as a successful businessman was marked by his innovative spirit and ethical approach, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and community. He always taught the value of a hard day’s work.

Jack’s love for sport shooting was paralleled by his quick wit and kind demeanor. He was a man who always put others first and a true patriot in every sense of the word. His legacy as the patriarch of a wonderful family will forever be remembered and celebrated.

At home, Jack was the heart of his family. A beloved husband to the wonderful and sorely missed matriarch “Ma” Karen, he stood as a pillar of support, love, and shared dreams. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, love, and enduring values.

As a father to his six children, John and Samantha Bradshaw, Tara and Michael Mernick, Audra Bradshaw and Jason Admire, Matthew and Caroline Bradshaw, Mark and Katie Bradshaw, and Nathan and Rebecca Bradshaw, Jack was a beacon of guidance, love, and wisdom. His role as Gramp to his 14 grandchildren, Payton, Allie and Gwen Bradshaw; Earl and Elliot Mernick; Andi and Max Admire; Cecilia, Sonny and Miller Bradshaw; Mark Jr., and Jameson Bradshaw; and Carter and Ian Bradshaw, was cherished deeply, each child holding a special place in his heart.

As we say goodbye to Jack, we are comforted by the countless memories and the profound impact he had on everyone who knew him. His legacy of love, service, and kindness will continue to live on through his family and the many lives he touched.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, where we will gather to honor and remember a life extraordinarily well-lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Karen Bradshaw Charity Fund, a cause close to Jack’s heart:

The Karen Bradshaw Charity Fund

http://www.kabgolfmemorial.com/

Farewell, Jack. Your spirit sails on in our hearts

