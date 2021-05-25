Obituary: Joan Withrow, 77

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan L. Withrow, 77, passed away on May 23. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (King) Radican. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Marvin F. Withrow.

Mrs. Withrow had worked as sales representative for AT&T.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Kerri W. Valentine and her husband Glenn, and Wendi L. Withrow, as well as her grandchildren, Joseph, Kailee-Jayne, Andrew and Joshua, and brothers, Thomas and Stephen Radican.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at 11:00 AM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service will be held starting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.