Obituary: Joan Tourgee, 86

Joan M. Tourgee, 86, of West Greenwich, peacefully passed away on May 1. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Tourgee for 62 years. Born in Providence on February 2, 1935, to the late Joseph and Emma Houlihan, Joan graduated from Central High School. She was employed for many years as Secretary for the Superintendent of Exeter-West Greenwich (EWG) School District.

Joan leaves behind her son, Mark D, Tourgee, Esq., and his wife Lisa (Bovill) Tourgee, as well as her four grandchildren, Alfred Georgio, Olivia Tourgee, Allisa Georgio and Ashley Tourgee all of West Greenwich. She was the sister of Janice Lamont, also of West Greenwich, and the late Robert Houlihan.

As a teenager, she spent many wonderful summers working at Lake Mishnock Grove where her parents had a summer home, and as a teenager, she was an accomplished roller-skater at the Lake Mishnock Grove Roller-skating Rink. It was at Lake Mishnock that she met her husband Gilbert in the 1950’s. Joan was very involved in the EWG community. In her younger days, she was a member and President of the Lake Mishnock Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, was a Mishnockette for the Lake Mishnock Volunteer Fire Company Ministrels, a major fundraiser at the time.

Additionally, she was a founding member of EWG Little League in 1974, was its long-time President, as well as official scorer, and player agent over the years. For all of her efforts, the EWG Little League Field was named in her honor in 2000. She was honored as the Grand Marshall of the West Greenwich Memorial Day Parade in 1994, and was awarded the Lake Mishnock Community Service Award in 2004.

Joan was a longtime member of the Exeter and Pomona Granges and volunteered for years at one of her favorite places, the Washington County Fair. For many years, she was a long-time member of the Mishnock Reunion Committee. Joan was always on the go and a fixture at many of the restaurants in her local community, including the Pasta Patch.

Her funeral service will be held at Noon at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home on Friday, May 7, with visitation from 10 AM to 12 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich. Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EWG LL, P.O. Box 371, Exeter, RI 02822.

