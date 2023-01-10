Obituary: Joan T. Engelman, 83

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan Teresa (Hubbard) Engelman, 83, passed away peacefully on January 4, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Richard George Engelman Sr. Born on December 9, 1939, Joan was the daughter of the late Howard James Hubbard and the late Elizabeth D. (Burke) Hubbard of Troy, New York.

Joan leaves a loving legacy in the form of her family, which includes seven children: Susan (Engelman) Gibson; Kathleen (Engelman) Gulla; Richard G. Engelman, Jr.; David H. Engelman; Kevin Engelman, Karen (Engelman) Sprague; and Christopher M. Engelman. Joan’s family also includes 15 loving grandchildren: Grant, Mariclaire, Colan, and Violet Gulla; Nicole, Morgan, Sean, and Jack Gibson; Richard Engelman III; Barrett and Ayla Sprague; and Tucker, Kasin, Porter, and Marli Engelman.

Joan is also survived by her brother, Bishop Howard James Hubbard of Albany, and many nieces and nephews she cherished as well. Joan was predeceased by her sister Kathleen (Hubbard) Kawola of Cohoes, New York.

Small in stature but large in presence, Joan spent her life loving and nurturing her family. As a dedicated wife, Joan devoted love and energy to her husband, Dick, for 61 years. They enjoyed a fulfilling relationship, busy with the activities of life, and abundant with love, laughter, and happiness.

As a devoted mother, she was a constant presence in the lives of her children. She was an excellent mother and role model and she took pride in meeting the challenges of bringing up her seven children, making each child feel loved, secure, and happy. Joan also played an important role in making sure that each of her children developed a meaningful life of their own. All while keeping a famously meticulous and fabulously decorated home. Holidays were a particularly special time at the Engleman house.

Outside the home, Joan enjoyed her friends. In fact, she was committed to her friendships her whole life. When her own children grew more independent, she engaged with friends whenever possible. She was a good listener and a great conversationalist. She loved talking about virtually anything, especially books, movies and politics. She danced, bowled, and loved playing (and winning!) games.

She also volunteered her time to her beloved church, Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich, which she attended faithfully. She also spent many years devoting time to McAuley House, a non-profit ministry for single mothers suffering hardship.

Joan loved people and people loved her. While her remarkable life has, sadly, come to an end, she leaves a legacy of caring and a lifetime of love and devotion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. A private burial ceremony will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

An online condolence can be left with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.