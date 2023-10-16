Obituary: Joan Kennedy Britt, 94

Joan believed deeply in volunteering

Joan Kennedy Britt, 94, died peacefully on Oct. 13 in East Greenwich. Born in 1929 and raised in Great Neck, N.Y., Joan loved all that Long Island and New York City had to offer. She graduated from Great Neck High School and attended Southern Seminary Junior College in Virginia before meeting and marrying Joseph E. Britt of Sea Cliff, N.Y. Joan and Joe made their home in East Northport, N.Y., and raised four children together. Joan is survived by her children, Joseph Britt of Wisconsin, Susan Britt (and Tom Hinman) of Maine, Alison Kaczmarek (and Peter) of Rhode Island, and Tim Britt (and Kris) of Georgia, along with five grandchildren, Emily, Conrad, and Rosie Kaczmarek and Cameron and Samantha Britt. Joan was predeceased by her husband Joe and sister Patricia Lenz. Nieces Kathy Dains, Diana Piety, Kathy Martin, Jeanne Dempster, and nephew John Dempster also survive her.

Joan’s childhood was filled with time in NYC visiting her beloved grandparents, traveling to Maine in the summer, and sailing on Long Island Sound with high school friends. Joan’s love of the beach was a constant in her life, and every summer weekend included a trip to Fire Island or one of the countless beaches around Northport.

Joan believed deeply in volunteering and gave her time and talent to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind of Smithtown, N.Y., for more than 20 years. Volunteering began on a large Braille machine, translating books for the visually impaired. Joan served on the board of directors and she and her family were “puppy walkers” starting in the early 1970s, raising more than 15 dogs who became guides for the visually impaired. Once she and Joe retired to Georgia, Joan volunteered at two humane societies and served local libraries and young readers with her “reading dog” Polly, a retired guide dog. While often quiet and shy, Joan was a fierce and dedicated advocate for people, animals, and causes she believed in.

Joan began her career in the NYC publishing world in the 1950s and rejoined the workforce once her children were grown. Joan’s most satisfying role was with Friends Academy in Locust Valley, N.Y., where she worked for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1999. Joan loved the community and spirit of Friends and made lifelong friendships there. While working at Friends, Joan fulfilled her long-held dream of completing her education and went back to school for her B.A. at CW Post College when she was in her 60s.

Joan leaves a positive and lasting mark on the world as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and colleague. Joan is already deeply missed.

Joan would be honored by donations to the Guide Dog Foundation, Girls Opportunity Alliance to support adolescent girls around the world, or to donate blood, something Joan did throughout her life.

A private remembrance with family will be held at a later time.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 10/16/23