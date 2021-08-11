Obituary: Joan Ducharme, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan V. (DelToro) Ducharme, 90, of East Greenwich, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Peter E. Ducharme.

Born in Providence on November 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Marcotrigiano) DelToro.

Joan had a very sharp, sense of style, traveled extensively, loved going to the movies, and was an excellent cook. Her greatest joy was celebrating all of life’s occasions with her family. She was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Anthony Parish.

She leaves her two children, Jo-Ann Ferra and Peter E. Ducharme, II and his wife, Frances; five grandchildren: Kristin, Jovana, Michael, and Anthony Ferra, and Peter E. Ducharme, III; and four great-granddaughters: Adrianna, Averie, Quinn and Harley Rose.

Her funeral will be held Friday, August 13, at 9 AM from the Nardillo Funeral Home in Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church in Providence. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.