Obituary: Joan C.D. Sylvander, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan C.D. Sylvander, 89, passed away August 15. She was the wife of Roy A. Sylvander for 68 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna U. (Johnson) Baillie. She was the sister of the late Oscar Erickson.

She was a registered nurse at Women & Infants Hospital and the previous Lying-In Hospital for 42 years before retiring in 1995. She was a longtime member of the Vasa Pioneer Lodge. She also volunteered at the East Greenwich Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening and knitting as well as cooking and baking.

Besides her husband she is survived by four children; R. Neil Sylvander and wife Kathy of West Warwick, John A. Sylvander of North Kingstown, Kevin K. Sylvander of Cocoa, Florida, and Jamie A. Sylvander of Wakefield, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Red Cross or your favorite charity. Visit Hill Funeral Home for online condolences.