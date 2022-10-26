Obituary: Joan Bernadine Zola, 88

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan Bernadine Zola, 88, residing in East Greenwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Oct. 23. Joan was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. She is survived by Joseph, her husband of 67 years, and five children, Cheryl (who predeceased her in death), Annette, Norman, John and Michael. Joan leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Growing up, Joan enjoyed living among a close-knit family and community. She met Joseph in the local church choir, where her father was the choir director and church organist. Joan was known for her loving, motherly and caregiving nature. Joan welcomed every single person into her home with open arms and acceptance. She was tenaciously devoted to her family above everything else. Her home was the gathering center for family and friends and she thrived from the closeness and affection she inspired.

A natural leader with a persistent nature, Joan took great pride in her early career at Bell Telephone as a switchboard supervisor. She approached any challenge with strength and resilience, while raising five active and independent children.

Some favorite memories widely recalled about Joan are her charisma, keen bargain hunting skills, steadfast advocate for hugs and affection, and elaborate family holiday gatherings.

Joan now rests in eternal serenity under the care of her guardian, Saint Anthony, and with her late parents, Florence and John Danielski, sister Dorothy, and daughter Cheryl.

Family and friends, as well as others whose lives Joan touched are invited to the Hill Funeral Home to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St, E.G. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., E.G. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.