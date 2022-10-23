Obituary: Joan Audrey King, 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Joan Audrey (Thomson) King, 90, of West Warwick and formerly East Greenwich, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was married to John Howard (Howie) King for 43 years until his passing in 1999. On October 2, 1932, in Providence, Joan was born the daughter of the late Harry and Imelda Birchall Thomson.

Joan graduated with honors from Pawtucket West High School and the Katharine Gibbs School. She was employed with Hinkley Allen Law Firm, and later in life she enjoyed a successful real estate career with J.W. Riker and Coldwell Banker. Joan belonged to book and bridge clubs and was the president of her garden club. She had a keen eye for beauty and was known for writing beautiful poems for family and friends. Other interests included quilting and painting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Family and faith gave her all the provisions she needed in life. Joan was a devoted and oftentimes very vocal supporter of her children and their sports. Nothing gave her greater joy than watching her family grow and embracing her beloved role of “Grandma Joan.” She was an active parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Joan recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her family and dear friends.

During her 90 years, Joan was a beautiful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love will live on in her five children: John H. (Jay) King, Jr., (Joyce Mursko) of West Haven, Conn.; Lisa J. King of West Warwick; Diane E. King Ferree (Rob Ferree) of Boston; Laurie (King) Lenfestey of Santa Fe, N.M., and Steven A. King (Christine Plain King) of East Greenwich; seven grandchildren: Mallory L. King (Kevin Daly), Maxwell B. King (Katherine V. O’Neill), William Buchanan Lenfestey, Olivia Birchall Lenfestey, Ryan A. King, Tyler J. King, and Nolan G. King; and great-grandson Martin W. “Marty” Daly.

Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Family and friends may go directly to St. Gregory The Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. for Joan’s Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.

Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Condolences may be offered to the family and remembrances of Joan shared online at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.