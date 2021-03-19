Obituary: Jerald ‘Jay’ Anthony Villary, 52

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jerald “Jay” Anthony Villari, 52, passed away on March 11. Jay leaves his beloved wife, Tina. Together they were raising Tina’s grandson, Jayden Davidson, whom Jay affectionately referred to as “my boy.” Jay was also the father of Celina Villari.

Born on November 3, 1968, Jay was the son of Judy Garthwaite and Stephen and Diane Villari. He was the son-in-law to Patsy Young and Allen Adams, and step-father of Shawn Rock and Anthony Denny. Jay was the brother of Bethany Bereny, Stephanie Dorman, and Stephen Villari; step-brother of Gina Cozza and Joy Bianco, and brother-in-law of Jodee Adams.

Jay’s heart was his family, and his grew bigger in September 2019, when he reunited with his biological parents, Susan Maioli and Gerald Greene, along with his siblings, Barbara Greene, Keri Catania, Robin Damas and Russell Greene.

Jay was a graduate of Cranston West High School. He was hardworking, kind, loyal, helpful, and loving. If you knew Jay, then you’ve been enveloped in one of his hugs. He was a ‘jack of all trades, master of none,’ and enjoyed concerts, gardening, fishing and camping. A perfect day for Jay would be spent sitting by a campfire with Tina and his dog, Cassie, at his side.

In honor of Jay’s life, help a friend, play with a dog, or hug someone you love. He’d want you to do that. Due to Covid restrictions funeral services are private.

