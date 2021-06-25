Obituary: Jennifer Robin Larkin, 51

Jennifer Robbin Larkin, 51, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 22, at the home of her parents after a six-month battle with brain cancer.

She was born in Providence in 1970, daughter of Brian and Janice (Kent) Larkin. She leaves behind her brothers, Brian K. Larkin and his wife, Elizabeth (Lisa), of Warrenton, Va., and Daniel G. Larkin and his wife, Caroline (Carrie), of Warwick.

She had two nieces, Kathleen of Oahu, Hawaii, and Elizabeth Larkin of Warrenton, Va., as well as many cousins in her extended family.

After graduating high school in 1988, she worked for the firm of Cereli, McGurl and Bicki then finished her BA in education at Rhode Island College. She later completed a Master’s degree at Providence College. Her career was in education and she taught for many years in the Providence school system, mostly at Harry Kizirian Elementary School.

She was a lover of Block Island, Point Judith and East Matunuck. An avid fan of Billy Joel, she attended almost all his concerts in the region and was a devoted fan of the local band “Rusty” as well as the East Bay performer, Gary Farias.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private.

Donations in Jennifer’s memory can be sent to The Island Free Library, 9 Dodge St., New Shoreham, R.I. 02807 (islandfreelibrary.org) or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904.