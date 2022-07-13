Obituary: Jennifer Gregson, 35

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Jennifer (Jen) Gregson passed away peacefully on July 9. Born in Providence on June 14, 1987, she was the daughter of Ann Marie Gregson and the late Steven Gregson. Jen grew up in East Greenwich and graduated from East Greenwich High School in 2005. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Business at The University of Rhode Island in 2009, and went on to work in the human resource departments of several local companies. Jen loved dancing, riding roller coasters, reading, hanging with her cat “Boo Boo” and everything that sparkled. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her mother, Jen is also survived by her sister, Katie Simitoski, her brother-in-law, Mike, and her two nephews, Eric and Andrew.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Beth Israel Medical Center and Hope Health Hulitar Center for their outstanding medical care and compassion during this difficult time.

A celebration of Jen’s life will be held at the East Greenwich Yacht Club on Sunday, July 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Her family hopes you can join them with your sparkle to share store stories and memories of Jen. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jen’s name to The Providence Center, 171 Service Ave. Suite 200, Warwick, RI 02886.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.